'There is Tottenham': Journalist says 'perfect' manager fancies PL move; he's reportedly up for Spurs job











Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with Luis Enrique in recent months.

Spurs have reportedly held talks with the Spaniard to become Antonio Conte’s permanent successor.

Indeed, The Times recently hinted that Enrique seems to be up to take the Tottenham reins.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

They said he is eager for a swift return to management, and that he is willing to listen to Spurs.

Now, Italian journalist Giovanni Scotto has provided an update regarding Tottenham and Enrique.

He took to Twitter – via Sport Witness – on Tuesday to discuss Enrique’s future amid links with Napoli.

The journalist believes the 53-year-old “would prefer” a move to the Premier League if he can get it.

Scotto says Aurelio de Laurentiis ‘is waiting for an answer’ from him about replacing Luciano Spalletti.

However, Enrique would prefer a move to the Premier League, claimed the reporter.

‘There is Tottenham’ as a potential option for him, so he appears to be delaying any decision on his future.

There is also a problem of money, with the former Barcelona coach reportedly making ‘very high economic demands’.

Enrique is apparently after a salary of around €10m (£8.7m) a year.

While Napoli may struggle to match his salary expectations, Tottenham should be better-placed to meet them.

‘The perfect leader’

Tottenham’s manager search hasn’t been going well to say the least.

The likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Arne Slot have been in contention, but Spurs haven’t managed to land either.

Nonetheless, Enrique would be a good shout for the Tottenham reins.

He has enjoyed fruitful spells with Barca and Spain, and his peers rate him very highly.

Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

“There are few managers in the world better than Luis Enrique,” Guardiola previously said, as per The Coaches’ Voice.

“(He was) the perfect trainer for Barcelona – his personality, his character.

“He had two or three years and played some unbelievable football with unbelievable players.”

Marca, meanwhile, wrote in 2021: ‘Luis Enrique may divide opinion among Spain supporters, but the former Barcelona boss appears to be the perfect leader, among players, staff and directors at least.’