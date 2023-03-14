'Unbelievable' 52-year-old manager is now open to taking the Tottenham job











Luis Enrique is open to taking the Tottenham job and making a fairly quick return to management after his Spain exit.

Enrique quit as the manager of Spain following their World Cup last 16 defeat against Morocco and has been out of work since.

The Times report that he is open to getting back in right away if the right opportunity comes up and he is willing to listen to Spurs.

The 52-year-old is Fabio Paratici’s top choice to replace Antonio Conte, whenever the Italian eventually departs between now and the end of the season.

Photo by Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Luis Enrique open to taking the Tottenham job

Paratici thinks he can convince Daniel Levy about the Spaniard’s suitability for the job, despite his underachievement with Spain.

Things like a commitment to attacking football and bringing young players through will appeal to Levy as he looks for his new man.

That said, Enrique’s style of play is not universally popular, and Spain went out of the World Cup with a huge share of possession but little cutting edge.

Pep Guardiola is a fan though. “There are few managers in the world better than Luis Enrique,” Guardiola once said, as per The Coaches Voice.

“(He was) the perfect trainer for Barcelona – his personality, his character. He had two or three years and played some unbelievable football with unbelievable players.

It just remains to be seen how well this Spurs squad could adjust to ‘tiki-taka’, and whether Enrique’s style of play could be a bit sterile at a time when Spurs fans just want to be entertained again.