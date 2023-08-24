Journalist Ben Jacobs has been discussing Hugo Lloris’s future at Tottenham Hotspur and claims there is suddenly a ‘much bigger chance’ he stays at the club this summer.

Jacobs appeared on the Last Word on Spurs last night as he shared an update on Tottenham’s summer business.

Ange Postecoglou has got off to a positive start to life in North London and is yet to taste defeat in the Premier League.

The Aussie boss’ summer signings have settled in well, with the likes of Guglielmo Vicario and Micky van de Ven impressing during the opening two Premier League games.

But Spurs still face the task of trimming a bloated squad, having only offloaded Harry Winks and Joe Rodon so far.

Hugo Lloris has looked set to depart all summer after the club announced the goalkeeper was free to explore transfer opportunities back in July.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The 36-year-old was even left out of Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Asia, but he’s yet to secure a move.

And after Lloris snubbed a potential move to Lazio yesterday, Jacobs claims there is suddenly a real chance he could remain at Spurs beyond the summer.

Lloris could stay at Tottenham

Speaking on The Last Word on Spurs, Jacobs discussed Lloris’ future and claimed the Frenchman doesn’t want to move to sit on the bench elsewhere.

“Hugo Lloris is not going to return to that club [Rennes] and just sit on the bench,” the journalist said.

“We have to say at this point there is suddenly a chance, a much, much bigger chance than a month or two ago, that the window could shut and Lloris could still be at Spurs.”

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Lloris has been an incredible servant to Spurs having joined the club for a fee worth around £13 million back in 2012.

The former France skipper has been replaced by Son Heung-min as captain at Spurs and it seems like the right time for him to move on.

It wouldn’t make sense for Postecoglou to have his former skipper at the club as a bench player when he’s attempting to build a new leadership group at the club.

Of course, Lloris has certainly earned the right to wait for the right move and it’s no surprise that Spurs aren’t forcing him out the door.

But they will probably be hopeful that Lloris finds the right club before the window ends, especially as they have two capable goalkeepers in Fraser Forster and Vicario already.