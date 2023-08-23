‘Never close to happening’: Romano suggests ‘fantastic’ Tottenham player has snubbed move to CL club

Tottenham veteran Hugo Lloris has been the subject of a lot of transfer interest and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the player.

Tottenham are having a summer rebuild under their new manager Ange Postecoglou and this has seen a lot of players join and also leave.

One of the players who could leave is Lloris, and reports had linked the player with a move to Lazio this summer.

Romano provided an update on this situation. He tweeted: “Lazio won’t sign Hugo Lloris, it was never close to happening as French GK didn’t want to be the backup option. Lazio now closing in on Luigi Sepe deal as new goalkeeper from Salernitana.”

Lloris will not be moving to Lazio

It is probably a shame for all parties that Lloris will not be heading to Lazio this summer transfer window but it does make sense him not going.

He clearly wants to be playing football consistently so moving to a club to be a substitute doesn’t make sense otherwise he would stay at Spurs.

The ‘fantastic‘ Frenchman will no doubt go down as a Spurs legend for being the main man in goal for many seasons at the club.

Sadly, with him now 36 years-old, he is coming towards the end of his career. Therefore you can see why he wants to try and play more football before he has to retire.

The goalkeeper earns £100k-a-week at Tottenham so it would be great for the club to move him on in order to not have to pay huge wages for a cover goalkeeper.

The North London side will still want to make some more signings and with no other clubs strongly linked to Lloris it will be interesting to see what happens.