‘There is interest’: Arsenal really like ‘astonishing’ Bundesliga player – journalist

Arsenal have been busying away in the transfer window this summer but that hasn’t stopped players being continually linked with the club.

Kai Havertz has already been announced and Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are expected to follow in the coming days.

But even so, that hasn’t stopped other players getting a mention. One of which, is Bayer Leverkusen star, Moussa Diaby.

The speedy forward often gets a mention during a transfer window and once again, has been linked with a move to the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle.

And speaking on his Gooner Talk podcast, journalist Tom Canton has confirmed that Diaby is indeed a player of interest, albeit there is no sign of a bid coming from Arsenal as yet.

“Again, there is interest in the player. But it doesn’t necessarily mean that Arsenal are going to move for him,” Canton said.

“I’ve reported on the Jeremy Frimpong interest, the Ivan Fresneda interest, it doesn’t mean Arsenal are going to go and sign those players. But certainly, it means that Arsenal have an interest in the player, that they’ve scouted them, looked at them, have them on lists. The links to Diaby are credible because Arsenal do have an interest in the player, but it doesn’t necessarily mean they make a move for him.”

Big money for a back up

Leverkusen want huge money – around £60m – to consider selling Moussa Diaby and with that, it probably makes a move to Arsenal a bit unrealistic right now.

Diaby would bring speed and goals to the Gunners ranks. However, he isn’t getting in ahead of the likes of Martinelli and Saka at the moment, meaning he’d need to make do with a place on the bench.

Lauded as an ‘astonishing’ talent over in Germany, Diaby’s time in England might yet come. But this summer, it might just be a transfer too far for the Gunners.