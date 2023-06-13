Report: Man United now want to sign Arsenal’s reported £60m transfer target who’s even faster than Rashford

Moussa Diaby is a wanted man heading into the summer transfer window.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with the Frenchman as they search for a rotation option to play alongside Bukayo Saka, and now, according to The Mail, Manchester United are also keen.

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

The Bayer Leverkusen forward is attracting interest from two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, and, in all honesty, it’s not hard to understand why.

The attacker has been ripping up the Bundesliga over the past two years. He’s grabbed 42 combined goals and assists over the past two seasons, using his pace and skill to terrorise defences.

Diaby is, at his core, a speedster. According to The Speeds Database he’s one of the fastest players in Europe, clocking in a top speed of 22.43 mp/h, that is significantly faster than some other truly pacey players including Marcus Rashford who clocks in at just 20.69 mp/h at his fastest.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Of course, a player of this calibre isn’t going to come cheaply.

Diaby has been labelled as a £60m player in the past, and with Manchester United shackled by FFP, at least until their takeover is sorted, this may be one that moves slowly.

That could allow Arsenal to steal a march on this one, and Diaby could well be tempted by a move to the Emirates rather than Old Trafford.

Arsenal have a great track record of developing and growing promising young wingers under Mikel Arteta, while the likes of Antony and Jadon Sancho have had their growth stunted since arriving at Old Trafford.

Where Diaby ends up remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, this young man is a player to keep an eye on as we get into the groove of yet another summer transfer window.