Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has suggested that Mikel Arteta has a real problem he needs to solve when it comes to Aaron Ramsdale.

Petit was being interviewed on TalkSPORT (25/10 8:38am) and added his voice to the ongoing goalkeeper discussion.

Since the first international break of the season, Aaron Ramsdale hasn’t conceded a goal wearing Arsenal colours.

Unfortunately, that’s because he’s only played 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup in that time, although his clean sheet helped the Gunners progress to the next round.

After Mikel Arteta admitted he could rotate his two goalkeepers, David Raya has established himself as Arsenal’s first-choice shot-stopper.

He has kept four clean sheets in that time but he’s looked shaky in Arsenal’s last two games.

Emmanuel Petit has admitted that leaving Ramsdale out of the side has created a problem for Arteta.

The 25-year-old is too good to be sitting on the bench for the rest of the season and just being in the squad has added increasing pressure to Raya.

Petit believes Ramsdale is a problem for Arteta

Speaking about the England international, Petit said: “You can understand the frustration from Aaron Ramsdale. The goalkeeping position it’s always very special to deal with.

“We all saw what happened with [David] Raya for the last few games, the mistakes he has made.

“Every single player tries to fight and compete to get into that position in the first XI and the goalkeeper is one of them as well.

“I still believe that if [Mikel] Arteta wants to put competition between the two goalkeepers, he needs to be fair and honest with both of them.

“And actually, I think there is a problem with Ramsdale, yeah.”

Rio Ferdinand echoed Petit’s thoughts and admitted after last night’s match that he thinks Ramsdale might be wanting answers from Arteta on when he’ll next be playing.

The 25-year-old has taken his game to another level in training suggesting that being dropped from the team hasn’t affected his attitude behind the scenes.

The trouble for Arteta is there doesn’t appear to be a huge difference in the ability of Raya and Ramsdale.

Statistics suggest that Raya prevents a lot more goals than the Englishman, but he looks a lot less confident right now.

Arteta used the international break to make his first switch this season, he might be eyeing next month’s pause in fixtures to reverse their roles again.