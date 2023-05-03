‘I’d be surprised’: It would be a shock if ‘entertaining’ manager got the Tottenham job now – journalist











Ryan Mason isn’t likely to get the Tottenham job on a full-time basis according to Tom Barclay.

The Sun journalist was discussing Mason’s future at Spurs on The Tottenham Way Podcast, and he stated that he’d be absolutely stunned if the 31-year-old actually got the full-time gig in north London.

Indeed, the reporter said that even though Spurs are waiting to see how this all plays out with Mason, he’d be stunned if he actually ended up being the man Daniel Levy turned to.

Mason unlikely

Barclay gave his verdict on the young manager’s chances of becoming the full-time Spurs boss.

“I’m not sure about that it is too small a sample size at the moment with just two games and they have only taken one point from those matches. I do think the habit of going down early will take a while to coach out, so you can’t place that all on Mason,” Barclay said.

“Yeah, overall for Mason he’s making them more entertaining to watch, and it does feel as though it’s ‘let’s see how he gets on for the rest of the season.’ But even then I’d be surprised if he was the man Daniel Levy turned to.”

A lot has to go wrong

It’s far from impossible for Ryan Mason to get the Tottenham job full-time. After all, he wants the role and he’s clearly admired by the hierarchy at the club, but a lot would have to go wrong for this to happen.

Indeed, we can’t help but feel that Spurs would have to be rejected by a number of top targets for Mason to genuinely be considered for this role, and while that is possible, it is unlikely.

Mason may well be the Tottenham manager one day, but it’s hard to envisage him getting the nod this time around.

