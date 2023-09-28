There is a chance 25-year-old Arsenal player could start vs Bournemouth on Saturday now

Aaron Ramsdale is reportedly in with a chance of keeping his place in the Arsenal side for the trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Ramsdale started in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Brentford last night as he helped them book their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The 25-year-old has dominated the headlines over the past couple of weeks after losing his place in the side to summer signing David Raya.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Indeed, Raya got the nod over Ramsdale for the North London Derby over the weekend and their return to the Champions League just days before.

But Ramsdale put in a solid display last night and made an eye-catching save in the second half to deny Yoane Wissa.

And it seems he could be in line to keep his place in the Arsenal side this weekend.

Ramsdale could start against Bournemouth

Football.London reports that there is a chance Ramsdale gets the nod on Saturday as Arsenal travel to Bournemouth.

The outlet notes that this weekend’s clash at the Vitality Stadium is arguably the least important of Arsenal’s remaining fixtures before the international break.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Ramsdale will be keen to regain his place in Mikel Arteta’s side as he bids to push for a starting place for England in next year’s Euros.

The Englishman has been ever-present for Arsenal over the past couple of seasons but Raya seems to have emerged as Arteta’s favoured choice between the sticks.

Nevertheless, Ramsdale put in a brilliant performance last night and Arteta hailed his attitude as ‘exceptional’ after the game.

It would be a huge boost for him to start consecutive games after a difficult couple of weeks.

But Arteta will have to be wary of rotating his goalkeepers too frequently as it may prevent either player from building any kind of rhythm between the sticks.