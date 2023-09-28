Mikel Arteta so impressed with £30m Arsenal player’s display vs Brentford last night

Mikel Arteta has singled out Aaron Ramsdale for praise after Arsenal beat Brentford in the League Cup last night.

The Gunners booked their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Arteta made plenty of changes as he brought in the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Emile Smith Rowe.

Nelson’s early effort in the first-half proved to be the difference between the sides after Arsenal pounced on a Brentford mistake.

Much has been made about Arteta’s decision to drop Ramsdale in recent weeks as the goalkeeper has lost his place in the side to David Raya.

The 25-year-old has been ever-present for the Gunners over the past couple of seasons after taking Bernd Leno’s place in the side.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

He faces stern competition for a place in the side now and had missed out on Arsenal’s last three matches, including the North London Derby.

But the £30 million man put in a solid performance at Brentford last night and it’s fair to say he’s impressed Arteta.

Arteta on Ramsdale’s latest Arsenal display

Speaking to the media after last night’s game, Arteta was full of praise for Ramsdale’s efforts between the sticks.

“He’s been exceptional around the place, with the situation and like everybody, like Jakub, he played really well, Tomiyasu, Jorgi, after what happened three days ago, he reacted and played a really good game,” Arteta said.

“Reiss, who hasn’t started many games, scoring the goal with Emile, and for Charles, it was a big day for him – it’s great to have an academy player with us. A lot of positives to take, and as always, a lot of things to improve as well.” as quoted by Arsenal’s official website.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It will certainly be interesting to see if Ramsdale starts in any Premier League games over the coming weeks.

Arteta has insisted that he will use both Ramsdale and Raya over the course of the season.

But Raya seems to have emerged as Arteta’s preferred choice after starting the North London Derby and in Arsenal’s return to the Champions League.

Nevertheless, Ramsdale seems to be handling the situation well and will be hopeful of forcing his way back into Arteta’s side.