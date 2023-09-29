The two words Alan Shearer said in private group chat after Newcastle drew Man United in EFL Cup

Newcastle United drew Manchester United at Old Trafford in the next round of the Carabao Cup, and here’s how Alan Shearer reacted to the fixture.

The Magpies shocked the world by knocking Manchester City out of the competition on Wednesday. Alexander Isak’s second-half goal gave them the win and up next in the Carabao Cup is the other side from Manchester. Shearer was not at all worried when he saw the draw.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

What Alan Shearer said in private group chat after Newcastle drew Manchester United

Newcastle United have been absolutely brilliant since the start of last season.

The Magpies finished fourth last term and qualified for the Champions League. They have had a fairly slow start this time around, but their fantastic win over Manchester City this week shows they are still an incredible side.

Alan Shearer, unsurprisingly, was delighted with how his side played, especially in the second half of the game.

He was over the moon after full-time, and when the draw for the next round of the Carabao Cup took place, he wasn’t at all fazed about facing Manchester United at Old Trafford.

When Lineker asked him about the fixture, Shearer said on the Rest is Football podcast: ” “Yeah, tough one!”

Micah Richards was shocked because the Newcastle United legend apparently said the complete opposite in their group chat the night before.

“Tough one? You weren’t saying that one last night in the group! What are you on about?!” Richards said.

“I said ‘Old Trafford’ and you said ‘no problem'”

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

No problem for Newcastle

Newcastle United just beat the best team in the world, so facing a Manchester United side who have looked terrible this season should really be ‘no problem’.

Erik ten Hag has had to deal with all sorts of issues on and off the pitch. Their performances have mostly been poor this term, and there is a lot of room for improvement.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are getting back to their best, and when they are playing with confidence, they are a very difficult side to contain.

If Manchester United don’t improve by the time the two sides face each other, there is a big chance they will face the same fate Pep Guardiola’s side did in the cup this week