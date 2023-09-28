Alan Shearer was left applauding ‘incredible’ Newcastle 23-year-old last night

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer reserved some special praise for Alexander Isak after he scored the winning goal last night.

Isak’s finish was enough to see off Manchester City in the EFL Cup and Shearer took to X to celebrate the performance.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Shearer simply said: “Yessssss Alex” and added six clapping emojis.

And from Isak’s perspective, you probably can’t get much better praise as a Newcastle striker.

Of course, the only sour note on the night will have been a slight injury picked up by the Swede.

Isak was withdrawn in the second half with a calf issue.

Speaking after the game, Howe said he was hopeful Isak would be okay and that it was just a tight calf.

Of course, Newcastle host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday and their schedule doesn’t let up from there.

Paris Saint Germain then arrive in Tyneside next Wednesday before Howe and his side travel to London to face West Ham United.

Vital games before the international break, and both Shearer and Newcastle fans will be hoping to have Isak fit.

Shearer loved Isak’s Newcastle winner

Newcastle have already lost a key name in Harvey Barnes to injury over the last week and can seldom afford any more.

New signing Lewis Hall was deployed at left-wing last night against City, a sign of Howe’s limited options.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Hall has played his career predominantly as a left-back for Chelsea but Howe did seem keen to give Anthony Gordon a rest.

Newcastle do have a strong squad but it will be tested to the limit over the coming weeks.

And should ‘incredible’ Isak’s injury be significant then Newcastle fans may even be calling on Shearer to make a return for some big Champions League nights.

Speaking of strikers, Erling Haaland didn’t go away empty handed from St. James’ Park last night.

The Man City striker was seen making a beeline for Kieran Trippier’s shirt after full time.