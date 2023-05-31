The three Celtic players Ange Postecoglou could sign for Tottenham if he becomes their manager











Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur over the past week.

Tottenham already missed out on several managerial candidates as they bid to replace acting head coach Ryan Mason before the transfer window opens.

Spurs were seemingly closing in on hiring Arne Slot last week, only for the Dutchman to sign a new deal with Feyenoord.

It’s led to Tottenham stepping up their interest in Ange Postecoglou, who has been mentioned as a possible candidate since Antonio Conte’s departure in March.

Indeed, The Evening Standard claims Spurs are planning to ramp up their efforts to land the Australian boss after Celtic’s Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park this weekend.

And as speculation surrounding Postecoglou’s future gathers pace, we’ve decided to take a look at three Celtic stars who could improve Tottenham’s squad – Reo Hatate, Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota.

The three players Celtic players Postecoglou could sign for Tottenham

Celtic are enjoying an exceptional campaign under Postecoglou and remain on track to complete a domestic treble.

The 57-year-old has delivered back-to-back league titles in Glasgow and much of his success has been down to Celtic’s astute business in the transfer market.

Indeed, Postecoglou made the switch to Parkhead in 2021 after spells in Australia and Japan. And it’s fair to say that the Celtic manager has used his knowledge of Asian football to his advantage in Glasgow, bringing in several talented players from the J-League.

One player that has impressed after being signed by Postecoglou back in January last year is Reo Hatate.

Reo Hatate

The Japanese midfielder has excelled in the middle of the park this season, having a hand in 20 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions.

At just 25, Hatate put in some eye-catching displays in the Champions League this season, particularly against Real Madrid.

Of course, Spurs desperately need a creative player in midfield, and while they are eyeing a deal for Leicester City’s James Maddison, Hatate seems to have the required quality to play at the highest level.

Jota

Heung-Min Son has been way below his best this season after picking up the Golden Boot award last year. His form will be a cause for concern for Tottenham and they may need to start to consider his long-term replacement.

At 30, Son should still have his best years ahead of him but Celtic winger Jota could be an intriguing option for them.

The Portuguese forward has thrived under Postecoglou after making his loan switch to Celtic Park permanent last summer.

The 24-year-old has registered 26 goal involvements from the left-hand side this season and even netted twice in four games in the Champions League.

Kyogo Furuhashi

With Harry Kane’s future looking uncertain as we head into the summer, Spurs may need to start thinking about his long-term replacement.

The 29-year-old will have just a year left on his contract come the end of June.

Celtic have netted a staggering 114 goals in the Scottish Premiership this season en route to winning the title. And one man who has found the back of the net with ease is Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Japanese forward has bagged 33 goals in 49 appearances and was deservedly named the SFWA Player of the Season last week.

At 28, he may not be the usual profile of player that Tottenham would target and they may have a preference to bring in a younger striker should Kane depart.

But Kyogo’s goalscoring record under Postecoglou has been incredible and he’s proven to be very well-suited to his style of play.

It remains to be seen whether or not Postecoglou will be tempted by the Tottenham job in the event they offer him the role.

He may have unfinished business given his desire to succeed in the Champions League with Celtic.

But if he does make the switch to Spurs, they would be getting a charismatic manager who’ll bring a style of football that could quickly win fans over.

And in our view, Spurs should be looking at Hatate, Jota and Kyogo if Postecoglou is named as Conte’s permanent successor.

