Aaron Ramsdale says Alisson Becker is the world’s best goalkeeper











Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has now said that Liverpool’s Alisson Becker is the best goalkeeper in the world.

Ramsdale was speaking to The Fellas Podcast, and was asked about a range of different topics.

Arsenal’s number one has been in great form this season, keeping nine clean sheets in 19 appearances.

Only England teammate Nick Pope has kept more in the league this season, with both teams flying.

Ramsdale’s confidence has spread throughout the squad, although he believes his mentality is one of his greatest assets.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

“I’d probably say, not in terms of calmness, because I’m not that calm, as you can see in some clips,” Ramsdale said.

“I will probably say my mental state, is one of the better ones [attributes], dealing with adversity, dealing with abuse.”

Despite the confidence in his own ability, Ramsdale very much looks up to Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

The Brazilian has been phenomenal since arriving at Anfield, and arguably their best player this season.

Despite the issues on the pitch Liverpool are struggling with right now, they can rely on Alisson to bail them out when needed.

Ramsdale backs Liverpool’s Alisson as world’s best goalkeeper

Asked on The Fells Podcast about who the most complete number one in football is right now, Ramsdale said: “Yeah I’d say the most complete one is Alisson. He’s the one you look to.

“I think his major strength is how calm he is, like his mentality.

“He’s definitely one where nothing fazes him, he’s so composed.”

The £150,000-a-week goalkeeper has received similar praise from Gary Neville recently.

The Sky Sports pundit called Alisson the ‘best in the world’ and plenty of Liverpool fans would agree.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It’s a sign of just how Alisson is that he keeps Ederson out of the Brazil side on a regular basis.

The 30-year-old provides the perfect platform for Liverpool to build their defence around.

Although he occasionally takes some risks on the ball, his distribution is typically very good.

There’s no other goalkeeper you would want between the sticks for a one-on-one with a striker too.

Ramsdale is unlikely to be the only goalkeeper who rates Liverpool’s Alisson that highly.

He’ll hope he has a poor game when they travel to Anfield in April.

Show all