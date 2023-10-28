‘The next step’: Mikel Arteta wants even more from 24-year-old Arsenal player

Arsenal sauntered their way past Sheffield United today as they continued their fine start to the season once again.

The Gunners hammered five past the hapless Blades, who will now make a decision on the future of manager Paul Heckingbottom in the coming days.

For Arsenal though, it was business as usual and the ideal day at the office after a tough assignment in midweek in Europe.

A number of Arsenal players have impressed recently, including new signing Declan Rice. However, Mikel Arteta feels he can do even more, including adding goals to his game.

Arteta wants Declan Rice to do more in the final third

Speaking in his post-match presser for Football.London, Arteta was asked about Rice playing further forward.

And the Gunners boss admitted he believes Rice can do even more on that front.

“For sure. This is the next step and things that we can evolve and help him to improve,” Arteta said.

Arsenal face West Ham in the cup in midweek before a tricky game with Newcastle United.

A game changing signing

Arteta will always demand more from his players but there is no doubt he has been a superb signing by the Gunners.

He has transformed their midfield from good into excellent and they now have a midfield that can compete with most in the world.

The fact England have Rice and Jude Bellingham as options is quite remarkable really. If those two are fit for the Euros, then football might well come home.

For Arsenal, simply having Rice is excellent. They spent huge money on him as we know right now, it looks money well spent.

Rice was instrumental for West Ham and just a few months into his Arsenal career, he is doing the same thing in North London. He is one of the top dogs in the PL now, and is vital for Mikel Arteta.