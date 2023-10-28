Eddie Nketiah explains why he didn’t take the penalty during Arsenal v Sheffield United

Eddie Nketiah was the star of the show as Arsenal absolutely hammered Sheffield United at The Emirates today.

The Gunners were never going to lose this one and once Nketiah gave the the lead, it was a case of no looking back and seeing how many they could get.

In the end, it was five, as Fabio Vieira from the penalty spot and Takehiro Tomiyasu ensured a comfortable day at the office.

Of course, Nketiah could have had four had he taken the penalty. But the Arsenal forward explained there was a deeper meaning behind him not taking it and handing it to Vieira.

Nketiah explains decision to let Fabio Vieira take penalty v Sheffield United

Speaking for Premier League productions, Nketiah was asked about his goals. And when it came to the penalty, he explained there was a personal reason

“Probably the third. To top it off with the hat-trick was really nice. Fabio [Vieira’s penalty], it was a special moment for him. He’s expecting a baby, he won it, he asked if he could take it, I said ‘Of course.’ It’s a team sport,” Nketiah said.

It was a nice moment indeed for Vieira, who has played a bit-part role since making a £34m move to Arsenal.

Nketiah shows his class

This was typical of the young man Eddie Nketiah has become under the guidance of Mikel Arteta.

Yes, the plaudits are there for him as he hits a hat-trick. But he was quick to pass the praise to another and he clearly felt Vieira was worth of a mention here.

For Arsenal, it was another great day at the office, albeit against a woeful Sheffield United side.

Both Nketiah and Vieira will likely be crucial this season in their own way. So for both to get on the scoresheet will have delighted Mikel Arteta.