'The name I keep hearing': Journalist says he keeps being told 'attacking coach' could get the Spurs job











Mark Ogden keeps hearing that Arne Slot could well be the next Tottenham manager.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Back Pages Podcast, the ESPN journalist was asked where Spurs will turn to next after missing out on Julian Nagelsmann, and he stated that Slot is the one name that keeps on cropping up when he’s making checks.

The ‘attacking coach’ has been making waves over in the Netherlands with Feyenoord over the past two seasons. He’s on course to win the league this year, while he also took his side to a Europa Conference League final last term.

Slot has worked wonders with this team after losing his two most important players – Tyrell Malacia and Luis Sinisterra, last summer, and now, he could be Premier League bound.

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Slot keeps being mentioned

Ogden gave his verdict on the 44-year-old coach.

“Where will Tottenham be looking next with Nagelsmann not an option?



“The name I keep hearing is Arne Slot from Feyenoord, he’s had a great year or two at Feyenoord, but he’s only been a coach for four years, so he’s inexperienced. With Nagelsmann I thought it was never going to be a fit for Tottenham. He’s just left the biggest club in Germany, so why would he risk his reputation on a club like Tottenham where managers get churned out every season. It’s not a club that appeals to top managers. I think someone like Arne Slot would be a good appointment in the sense he’s an up-and-coming coach,” Ogden said.

Risky

As well as Slot has done at Feyenoord, bringing him to Tottenham now would be a risky move.

Let’s be honest, while success in the Eredivisie is exciting, it’s not always a sign of a top-class manager.

The likes of Steve McClaren and Frank De Boer have won that league in recent years, and while the Dutch league has also produced the likes of Erik Ten Hag, it’s had its fair share of flops.

Slot would be a real gamble of an appointment from Tottenham.

Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

