‘The manager knows’: £50m Spurs striker target says he’d now be ready to consider leaving current club

Ivan Toney has admitted that he would be silly to not look into a move to a club challenging for trophies, in comments which may catch the eye of Tottenham Hotspur fans.

Toney was speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, in which he suggested that Brentford boss Thomas Frank is aware of his desire to play at the very highest level.

The Bees have so far managed to keep Ivan Toney at the Gtech Community Stadium this summer. However, that must largely be down to the striker currently serving a suspension.

Nevertheless, there is still interest. Reports from Give Me Sport claim that Tottenham are eyeing the £50 million-rated Toney as a potential replacement for Harry Kane.

Toney would be a hugely exciting signing. He scored 20 goals for the Bees in the Premier League last season, with only Erling Haaland and Kane finding the back of the net more often.

Tottenham target Toney hints he’s ready to move

Toney was asked about his future and moving on to the next level upon his return. He did not name a single club in particular. But he did suggest that he feels that he is ready to consider a change if the right team comes along.

“From a young age, I don’t let this all affect me,” he told The Diary of a CEO. “Obviously I hear it all going on in the background but my job is to keep training well and when I get the chance in the games to keep scoring and do it well.

“But I think everybody wants to play at the top of the tree, not that Brentford aren’t there, but I feel like playing for a big club and fighting for trophies and these kind of things everyone wants to do. If the chance was to come along, I think I would be silly not to look more into it.

“The manager knows I want to be playing at the highest level possible. Whenever that time comes, so be it.”

Of course, Spurs’ critics will joke about his comments about fighting for trophies. But there is real excitement for Tottenham fans. And we are only two games into the Ange Postecoglou era.

The squad have brought in to what the Australian wants. And there was a huge glimpse of what is to come with the superb 2-0 win over Manchester United at the weekend.

Unfortunately, Richarlison is yet to prove that he can replace Kane in North London. So the pressure will be on the Brazilian to improve in the coming weeks.

Certainly, if he does not kick on, the desire to see Toney end up at Tottenham Hotspur will only increase by the time his suspension ends.