'The find of the season': Pundit says manager Spurs have spoken to is an absolute diamond











Dion Dublin has been full of praise for Roberto De Zerbi amid a backdrop of interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Dublin hailed the Italian as ‘the find of the season’, stating that he absolutely loves to watch this Brighton side.

Tim Sherwood also gave his verdict on the Brighton boss, stating that Spurs could do a lot worse than to hire the 43-year-old as Antonio Conte’s full-time replacement.

As for Spurs’ interest, Tottenham have recently held talks with De Zerbi’s camp, but the initial talks seem to suggest that he’s not too keen on the Spurs job at this moment in time.

Diamond

“He’s an incredible manager, listen if I was Chelsea I would have locked the gates and kept him at the Bridge and not let him leave until he’d agreed to join. From a bias side, Tottenham are looking for a new manager and they could do a lot worse than this man, he is the real deal,” Sherwood said.

“They seem to enjoy it as well, the players are loving the way he is playing,” Dublin added.

“Brighton have been great, they’ve been one of the teams to watch, they play football, they defend together, attack together, they’re doing great. The manager, I have to say, the find of the season, he’s the find of the season, brilliant.”

Managers are out there

While Tottenham’s initial talks with De Zerbi weren’t all that promising, his brilliance at Brighton just goes to show teams like Spurs that there are brilliant gaffers out there if you can find them.

De Zerbi was an unknown entity before coming to the Premier League, but now, he’s considered one of Europe’s best managers.

Perhaps Tottenham should be on the lookout for the next De Zerbi, a manager in Europe playing a great brand of football and getting results against the odds.

