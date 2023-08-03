Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with a number of midfielders at the moment.

The likes of Conor Gallagher and Douglas Luiz are being linked with Spurs at the moment, but perhaps the most intriguing recent link is to Franck Kessie from Barcelona.

The ‘special’ midfielder is apparently someone Ange Postecoglou wants to sign at Spurs, and according to Martin Lipton, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Kessie may well be the easiest midfield deal for Tottenham to do at the moment.

Lipton says it could be quite simple for Spurs to sign Kessie due to the financial issues that are impacting Barcelona at the moment, warning that there is another looming crisis at Camp Nou that should emerge in the next 15 months.

Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Kessie easy to sign

Lipton shared what he knows about Kessie.

“They’re clearly looking at options and I think Kessie could be the easiest one to get because of Barcelona’s finances to be honest. They are in a mess for a variety of reasons and they have to get money in and it still won’t be enough because they have another looming crisis coming at them in the next 15 months that will cause chaos there, but that’s a different story,” Lipton said.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Take advantage

Barcelona are on the brink of another financial crisis by the sounds of things, and this is a prime opportunity for other teams to take advantage.

Barca, of course, won’t be selling their key players, but fringe options like Kessie could now very well be available on the cheap.

Tottenham have been keen on Kessie for the longest of times, and, as Lipton says, it may now be easier than ever to get this deal done.

Keep an eye on this situation as Spurs continue to look for new signings.