Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a fruitful summer transfer window so far, and they’re not finished yet.

Already we’ve had reports today suggesting Spurs are closing in on two defenders.

Tottenham have apparently made great progress over Micky van de Ven and Ashley Phillips.

Now, 90Min has published a report claiming Spurs have held talks with Barcelona over two of their players.

Apparently, Tottenham are trying to sign former loanee Clement Lenglet as well as midfielder Franck Kessie.

Spurs have reportedly spoken to Barca and made enquiries over the potential signings of both players.

Tottenham have been linked with Kessie for much of the summer as they look to bolster their midfield ranks.

90Min have deemed him a long-term target for Spurs, who apparently last enquired about him in December 2022.

Now, with Kessie’s future at the Camp Nou looking uncertain, Tottenham could well try to pounce.

The report adds that the Ivory Coast international is also on the radar of the Saudi Pro League and Juventus.

The Bianconeri have apparently made a loan offer to Juve for Kessie, while Spurs are still mulling over a move.

A report from Sport a few weeks ago rates Spurs’ chances of winning the race for Kessie highly.

The Spanish outlet claimed that he ‘prioritises continuing’ where he is or ‘going to England’.

Spurs have apparently ‘shown interest’ in the player, who ‘likes’ the idea of linking up with Postecoglou’s squad.

Our view

Tottenham have made significant progress in bolstering their ranks this summer, with some great signings coming on board.

Kessie would be a superb addition to the Spurs ranks, as he’s a world-class midfielder in the prime of his career.

The 26-year-old was deemed ‘one of the highest-rated midfielders in Serie A’ when he was at Milan.

Kessie has continued impressing at Barcelona, but they don’t seem to view him as indispensable.

The La Liga and Champions League giants’ loss could well be Tottenham’s gain.

Better still for Tottenham, apparently he might not even cost that much.

There have been reports suggesting that Kessie has a price tag of around £30million this summer.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks, but there has been so much speculation that you’d think it’s got legs.