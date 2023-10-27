‘The chairman’: Cristian Romero now makes claim about Daniel Levy at Tottenham

Cristian Romero is certainly loving life at Tottenham right now under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The World Cup winning defender has been a mainstay of the team and a key reason behind the explosive start to the season Spurs have enjoyed.

Romero was a big-money signing when Antonio Conte was in charge and has gone from strength to strength. Indeed, Victor Osimhen even said he was his toughest opponent just this week.

And speaking to Sky Sports, Romero has said the whole club is undergoing a change right now, including some being driven by Daniel Levy.

Romero makes Daniel Levy claim about Tottenham

Speaking to Sky Sports, Romero praised his manager Ange Postecoglou and spoke of winning something for Spurs.

And within the interview, he also mentioned the changes coming from the top down with Levy.

“I see it this way. That obviously to win it doesn’t only depend on the coaching staff and 26-30 players in the squad. It doesn’t only depend on this. It depends on a lot of aspects that are around to build an institution which looks to win things like this” Romero said.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

“Because in the end, in the future a lot of players will have played here and to achieve something would be huge. If you don’t, you can be just another player who played for the club and I wouldn’t like that.

“For that, I always say Ange is an ideal coach for the club. The chairman is making big changes, the squad is good, we’re working for that. The Premier League is very tough, a lot of games left. It would be immature to talk of winning something now. Each match for us is a final and that is how we’re facing it.”

Spurs have one of the best around

There were definitely eyebrows raised when Tottenham splashed out north of £50m on landing Romero.

But now, he’s looking like a bargain and is right up there as one of the very best defenders in the Premier League at the moment.

Romero’s aggressiveness and will to win seems to feed into the rest of this Spurs side. He is backing that up with performances though as well now and no longer looks like he’s going to be a bit of a liability as he did under Conte.

The comments on Levy are interesting as well. Clearly, there is a big culture shift underway at Spurs and Levy, for once, looks like he’s got it spot on with his latest managerial appointment.