‘That’s why’: Dermot Gallagher shares why Dominik Szoboszlai got a penalty for Liverpool this weekend

Dominik Szoboszlai impressed on his home debut for Liverpool this weekend as he helped win a penalty and set up another goal.

The Hungarian midfielder seems to have settled right into life in the Premier League. His two performances against Chelsea and Bournemouth so far have been outstanding for a new player.

Of course, this weekend saw him win a penalty for Liverpool as he went down under a soft looking challenge from Joe Rothwell.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

And speaking on the incident on Sky Sports, former referee Dermot Gallagher believes it was the wrong call to give a penalty, but explained why the VAR wouldn’t have overturned it.

“Not for me. I think he touches his shin that’s all but what you’d say is does that clashing of the shin cause that fall like that? For me, no. If the referee says to him (the VAR) and says I think the shins have clashed and when they look at the pictures they have, so that’s why they can’t intervene”, Gallagher said.

The decision for the penalty was among a number of controversial ones in the game. Alexis Mac Allister was sent off quite harshly in the same game. Coincidentally, Gallagher thought that call was wrong too.

Szoboszlai causes problems

While the penalty was more than a bit soft here and as Gallagher says, had an element of controversy around it, you can’t deny the impact Szoboszlai is having.

The £60m signing looks every bit the Premier League player already and there are going to be some big games coming from him in the coming months you feel.

Liverpool had to get their midfield signings right this summer and it certainly looks like they have done that with Szoboszlai.