Darren Bent has suggested that he would love to see Thomas Partey alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in the Arsenal midfield next season.

Bent was speaking on talkSPORT as Arsenal close in on signing Declan Rice after weeks of speculation concerning the West Ham captain.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Times is now reporting that the Gunners are confident of sealing a £105 million deal for the 24-year-old in the next 24 hours. It was noted that Manchester City are no longer in the race for Rice.

Bent names dream Arsenal midfield for next season

It looks set to be a busy few days for Arsenal. The Times also notes that a £65 million move for Kai Havertz has now been confirmed. So Mikel Arteta is certainly going to have a raft of options in midfield next season.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Rice is extremely versatile. Of course, he arrived into the West Ham first-team as a centre-back. And he is best known as a holding midfielder. But he also has the ability to push further forward. So Arteta can use him in a number of ways.

And Darren Bent has shared which midfield trio he would like to see as Arsenal’s first-choice.

“I want him to be in the number eight. So Odegaard, him, and then I don’t know what’s going to happen with Partey, but if not Partey, Jorginho. That’s the three,” he told talkSPORT.

“If Partey stayed, I’d like Partey, Declan and Odegaard.”

As Bent alluded to, there is a lot of speculation surrounding Partey right now. The Ghanaian has been superb for much of his time at the Emirates. And on the pitch, he had his best season yet last year.

However, injuries have been an issue throughout his time with the club. And his performances did dip towards the end of the campaign.

Fabrizio Romano has previously suggested that Partey could be sold amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

If he does stay, he has to step up another level. Arsenal have had a taste of a title race again. And they are going to be back in the Champions League next year.

They have carried on spending. So it is a massive year for the Gunners. And they cannot afford for their key players to not be at the races.