‘That’s the difference’: Tam McManus explains why Celtic are dominating Scottish football

Tam McManus has highlighted exactly why Celtic are dominating Scottish football after a weekend that saw Brendan Rodgers’ side go seven points clear of Rangers.

Matt O’Riley’s 97th-minute goal against Motherwell set the tone for the past few days as the Celtic fans celebrated another famous last-gasp win as their rivals stuttered to a 3-1 home defeat to Aberdeen.

And McManus has outlined his reasons why Celtic are so dominant in the Scottish compared to the rest of the teams in the league.

McManus said [PLZ Soccer], “I’ve been on the end of it a few times as a player when you’re playing against Celtic you think you’ve got them and you’ve got a result, you’ve got a point or a win and then they come up the park and score.

“They always play to the final whistle Celtic. And even when it went to 1-1 and there’s a couple of minutes left Celtic would get a chance just to win it and that’s what happened.

“A good run by [James] Forrest, took the defender away and then [Matt] O’Riley ghosts in at the back post.

“I thought Motherwell played really well and I thought they deserved a point. But that’s the difference between Celtic and Rangers for me.

“Celtic win they games. Rangers would have dropped a point or got beat. Celtic find a way to win with when they’re not playing well and that’s why they’ve won 11 titles out of 12.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic have put so many teams to the sword like this over the years, it’s hard to name them all. Off the top of my head, Dundee United in Ange’s first season springs to mind.

Liel Abada‘s last-minute goal at Celtic Park set up a top-of-the-table clash against Rangers that Celtic came out on top 3-0 to go top of the league.

Then there was the famous Anthony Ralston Ross County goal. What a night that was.

But over the years, decades even, Celtic have always found it in their locker to come up with dramatic late winners. It’s what they do.

And it’s part of the joy (and sometimes heart attack-inducing reasons) of being a Celtic fan. Would people have it any other way?

