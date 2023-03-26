‘That’s high level’: England coaches seriously impressed with £75k-a-week Tottenham man in training











England coaches were really impressed with Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Fraser Forster in training this week.

In a video shared by England on their YouTube channel, the squad are being put through their paces ahead of today’s match against Ukraine.

England got their campaign off to the best possible start on Thursday.

Goals from Declan Rice and a record-breaking Harry Kane earned the Three Lions their first win in Italy since 1961.

Photo by Isabella Bonotto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

England now host Ukraine hoping to maintain their 100% record and defeat both of their closest rivals in the group.

Gareth Southgate stuck with many of the players who went to the World Cup in Qatar with his first squad since the tournament.

However, Newcastle shot stopper Nick Pope was forced to withdraw due to injury.

It meant a first call-up for Fraser Forster in years, having not played for his country since 2016.

England were training in familiar territory for Forster, as they utilised Tottenham’s training ground ahead of today’s game.

The 34-year-old was in fine form as he kept Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale on their toes.

Forster impressed in England training

In a shooting drill involving a number of England players, James Maddison shoots from close range against Forster.

The huge goalkeeper rushes across and makes a big save, causing onlookers to begin applauding.

Forster’s goalkeeper coach can then be heard saying: “Great hands big man!

“I don’t want to say I told you so, but that’s high level!”

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The £75,000-a-week goalkeeper has enjoyed a brilliant couple of months after joining Tottenham in the summer.

An injury to Hugo Lloris has thrust Forster into action, and he’s impressed in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Forster’s Tottenham form has earned him a surprising England recall, although it’s unlikely he’ll add to his 13 caps today.

Hugo Lloris returned to action while Forster was away with the national team, so his season may now be over.

He certainly didn’t let Spurs down when asked to step up in the Frenchman’s place.

