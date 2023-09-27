‘That’s for sure’: Mikel Arteta says there’s just no way he’ll sell 23-year-old Arsenal player

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has made it clear that he wants Emile Smith Rowe to stay and succeed at the Emirates.

The 23-year-old has had a really difficult period. He didn’t start a single game last season due to injuries, and he has barely featured this time as well. Arteta, however, is adamant that Smith Rowe has a part to play in his side.

Here’s what the Arsenal boss said.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says there’s just no way he’ll sell Emile Smith Rowe

There was a lot of speculation over the future of Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe in the summer.

The 23-year-old Englishman is one of the finest talents in the country. He was incredible for the Gunners when he broke into Mikel Arteta‘s side and was almost undroppable in that period.

However, a groin injury kept Smith Rowe away from action for a long time, and he hasn’t started a game for the Gunners in over 16 months now.

In his press conference yesterday, Arteta was asked if he ever considered selling Smith Rowe in the summer, when rumours claimed Chelsea were interested in signing him.

“No, no,” said Arteta as he shook his head, as relayed on HaytersTV.

When asked if he thinks Smith Rowe can play a huge part in this Arsenal side, he said: “Yes, he needs to be – a player of that talent, who has come through our system, that is what we want to do.

“Our best players, and the players with the quality and the talent that they have that they contribute to us to take the club where we want, that’s for sure!”

TBR View:

Selling Smith Rowe would’ve certainly been a silly decision by Arsenal in the summer.

The 23-year-old is clearly a great talent. He is a fantastic midfielder, can play in numerous positions, can score goals and create chances, and is still very young as well.

He has all the qualities to become a star for Arsenal in the coming years, and all he needs now is a good run of games under his belt.

Arsenal take on Brentford in the Carabao Cup tonight and Smith Rowe is expected to start. It will be interesting to see how he’ll fare.