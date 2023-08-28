Chelsea have suddenly been linked with a move to sign Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe in the final week of this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners’ focus is on outgoings at the moment, but the last player Arsenal supporters want to see leave this week is 23-year-old Smith Rowe, who is a fan favourite at the Emirates.

Journalist Simon Phillips has shared the latest on his Substack.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe had a torrid time last season due to injuries.

He didn’t start a single game all campaign, but after a successful summer with the England U21s side, many fans expected to see him get a few opportunities.

However, Smith Rowe hasn’t yet featured in the Premier League this season, and there has been growing concerns among the fan base about the Englishman’s future at the club.

Now, in what is some worrying news, journalist Simon Phillips has claimed that Smith Rowe’s name has come up when he was enquiring about Chelsea’s list of potential targets for the final week of the window.

He wrote on his Substack: “Some names are still floating around and I am hearing some things, just nothing entirely solid. But I do have some new names to report today, and a little bit more info on some things.

“I was told yesterday by a top source that the club are still trying to identify a suitable attacking player, and more names are coming up now.

“I put out last night in the Substack app chat that Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal was one new name mentioned, so that might be one to keep an eye on. Nothing solid on him yet and only mentioned from one source.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal fans would absolutely hate it if Smith Rowe ends up joining Chelsea.

It’s hard for Gunners supporters to even imagine seeing the ‘tremendous‘ Englishman wearing Blue at Stamford Bridge, but football is a funny game, and anything can happen.

If it does happen, Smith Rowe would be a phenomenal signing for Chelsea. He has all the characteristics to be a top player, and Mauricio Pochettino could make him a superstar.

Arsenal, however, shouldn’t even consider any offer for Smith Rowe, let alone one from Chelsea. He’s a fantastic player, and we feel they’ll definitely regret it if they sell him this summer.