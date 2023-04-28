'That's Daniel's problem': Sam Allardyce says manager who wants the Tottenham job is never going to get it











Sam Allardyce has claimed that Harry Redknapp is way too much of an all-encompassing manager to be appointed by Tottenham Hotspur.

Redknapp has been very open in recent weeks about the fact he wants to return to Spurs, but according to Redknapp the 74-year-old has no chance.

Indeed, speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Allardyce made it clear that Redknapp is way too involved as a manager for someone like Daniel Levy, claiming that Levy currently wants a head coach rather than a manager.

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Redknapp is too much

Allardyce gave his verdict on the veteran manager.

“I think with the way Daniel got rid of Harry before when he got to the Champions League before anyone else. Harry is too much of a manager rather than a head coach, and that’s Daniel’s problem, he knows his players, he does as much research as anyone and he’s too much of a manager for Daniel. He didn’t even consider him to be an interim,” Allardyce said.

Other reasons

While Harry Redknapp may be a bit too much for Daniel Levy at Totenham, it’s remiss to pretend that his all-encompassing approach is the only reason he won’t get the Tottenham job.

For all of his good qualities, Redknapp isn’t in a position to go and manager a top-end Premier League club these days. He’s been out of the game for way too long, and in his last job he almost drove Birmingham City towards relegation to League One.

We can’t pretend that Redknapp has what it takes to do a job of this magnitude at this point in time.

Regardless of his approach to any job, Redknapp should not be the next Tottenham manager.

Photo by Everton FC via Getty Images

Show all