‘Instrumental’: BBC Pundit claims £100k-a-week star’s role at Liverpool ‘seems to suit him’

BBC Sports pundit Garth Crooks piled the praise on one Liverpool player following his performance on the weekend.

Liverpool picked up a 3-1 victory and are looking very strong this season. They beat Wolves on the weekend and will be hoping to continue on their good run.

Garth Crooks lauded Andy Robertson for his performance in the away game. The Scottish international was pivotal as he made the score 2-1 to Jurgen Klopp’s side in the 85th minute.

Andy Robertson also put in a good defensive shift and Liverpool are now third in the Premier League and only two points behind Manchester City in third.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Garth Crooks praises Andy Robertson’s performance

The pundit placed the defender in his team of the work. Writing for BBC Sport, he said: “It’s been some time since Robertson made my team but I thought his overall contribution to Liverpool’s victory at Wolves was well worth his selection.

“The international break clearly had an impact on Liverpool’s excellent league form, especially in the first half. Robertson’s role as skipper for club and country seems to suit him, although I thought he might have done more to block Hwang Hee-chan’s shot, which resulted in the hosts taking the lead.

“Nevertheless, the Scotland international was instrumental in keeping Liverpool’s run going with a well-taken goal.”

It will be very interesting to see how well Liverpool perform this season. It looks like they could definitely be improving on their performance last season.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Robertson has always been a top player for Liverpool but arguably he was not at his best last season. Now he looks to be back on top form and he was rewarded with the captain’s armband.

Hopefully his form continues and with Trent Alexander-Arnold injured on the weekend, Robertson showed his attacking qualities and that he can provide good attacking support in the right-back’s absense.