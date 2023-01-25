Newcastle transfer news: Eddie Howe may get rid of 'outstanding' attacker if Anthony Gordon joins











The Daily Mail reports that Eddie Howe may get rid of Newcastle United attacker Allan Saint-Maximin if Anthony Gordon joins before next week’s deadline.

Howe has already allowed Chris Wood to join Nottingham Forest this month but Newcastle are seemingly closing in on bringing in another forward player.

The Magpies have been heavily linked with a move for Gordon over the past week and Everton are willing to accept an offer worth around £40 million, according to The Daily Mail.

Gordon was tracked by the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur over the summer but Howe’s men are now leading the race to sign him.

But if Newcastle do manage to get a deal for the 21-year-old over the line, it could be the end of Saint-Maximin’s time at St James’ Park as a result.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Howe may get rid of Saint-Maximin

The Daily Mail claims that Newcastle will consider offers for the French winger in the event that they sign Gordon this month.

A number of Premier League clubs have already asked about signing the ‘outstanding‘ Saint-Maximin, while the Magpies even offered him to the Toffees during talks for Gordon.

Saint-Maximin has fallen down the pecking order under Howe this season after picking up an injury back in August.

The 25-year-old has only started four Premier League games and is yet to start in the league since returning from a spell on the sidelines.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

TBR View: Newcastle should keep Saint-Maximin until the end of the season

While Gordon would be an exciting signing for Newcastle due to his potential, it would be risky for Howe to allow Saint-Maximin to leave this month.

The club are already allowed Wood to join Forest on loan and if they get Gordon through the door then Saint-Maximin leaves, it would leave Howe one short.

Newcastle will need plenty of options if they are to sustain their push for Champions League football and with doubts over Callum Wilson’s injury record, they may be better off keeping Saint-Maximin at the club until the end of the season.

Show all