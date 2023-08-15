Gary Neville has lamented Arsenal’s luck as they’ve already lost defender Jurrien Timber to a serious knee injury in the opening game.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Gary Neville said it was a huge loss.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Neville shared that he thought Manchester City were more likely to suffer such fate rather than Arsenal.

Neville said: “They have just lost Timber to an ACL, haven’t they? That’s a big blow.

“Havertz, Timber and Rice are very good signings, they do improve them enormously.

“But obviously losing Timber – it was City I was banking on getting an injury, not Arsenal.”

Arsenal released a statement yesterday confirming that Timber has sustained an injury to his right knee.

The club added that Timber will undergo further assessments in the coming days to determine the extent.

And much like Neville suggests, losing Timber for a long period would be a massive blow for Arsenal.

Timber has looked exceptional in his minutes at the club thus far and gives the side so many options across the back line.

Neville says losing Timber to an injury is a huge loss for Arsenal

Whether any confirmation of a serious injury would lead Arsenal back to the market remains to be seen.

Kieran Tierney is said to be free to leave the club, something that could possibly change with Timber now injured.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Alternatively, Arsenal could still look to the market for a suitable replacement for both Timber and Tierney.

Interest in Joao Cancelo seemingly still remains, and it’s a surprise to see his Manchester City future isn’t already sorted.

However, as Neville explains, it’s a headache that neither Timber or Arsenal envisioned at this stage of the season.

The club have planned their summer incredibly well and such a blow does seem cruel.

Perhaps how Arsenal react now will determine much of their success in the opening few weeks.

And it’s also clear that a return of the injured Oleksander Zinchenko would be very timely.