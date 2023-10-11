‘That was important’: What Brendan Rodgers told ‘outstanding’ youngster that convinced him to sign for Celtic

The Brendan Rodgers effect has been in full swing ever since the Northern Irishman joined Celtic in the summer.

Almost immediately we saw improvements in players like Daizen Maeda and even Alexandro Bernabei.

As the season wore on, the Celtic manager has worked his magic on Matt O’Riley and Liam Shaw looks like a completely new player under Rodgers also.

But what Rodgers has also done this summer is help Celtic secure one of the best young talents to come out of Australia.

Liam Bonetig was on trial at Celtic and Rodgers managed to help convince the outstanding young defender to sign a deal at the club.

Speaking whilst on international duty, Bonetig said [Socceroos], “Every time I put on the jersey there’s just that different feeling – I always dreamed of coming across to Europe and playing in a club size of Celtic.

“When Celtic stepped in I put all my focus on going there – I put everything else to one side. It was such a surreal opportunity to have interest from such a huge club.

“The coaches and the boss have been really welcoming – Brendan Rodgers explained while I was in initially on trial how he backs and supports young players.

“That was important for me to go over there and have that trust in him.”

The Celtic fans will be hoping that Rodgers can also use his influence to help persuade young Rocco Vata to stay at the club.

The supporters are fed up watching the best young talents at the club be swept away by clubs in England and in Europe and, hopefully, whatever the Celtic boss said to Bonetig will also work with Vata.

But for now, it seems that young Bonetig is absolutely loving life at the club and it’s great to see such a young talent so keen on staying and developing his football at Paradise.

