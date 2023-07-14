Tino Livramento could still end up signing for Newcastle this summer.

That is according to Sky Sports’ Pete Graves who was speaking on the Transfer Talk Podcast about the Magpies’ plans.

We heard a number of weeks ago that the Tyneside club had made an opening offer for the right-back, but since then, the trail has gone quiet on this one.

However, according to Graves, this is a story that is still very much live, and there could be a move to St James’ Park on the cards for the youngster.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Livramento still an option

Graves shared what he knows about the defender.

“They like Tino Livramento at Southampton, we know there has been an offer there, and we know that talks have continued, but he’s in that bracket of fees that are getting to be ridiculous. Newcastle are willing to pay between £15-20m, maybe £17m as a compromise, but Southampton are looking for £30m for a player who didn’t play many games last season,” Graves said.

“Newcastle rate him so highly they’d be willing to pay £15-20m for a player who was relegated to the Championship, that one is still alive and well.”

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Great option

This would be a fantastic signing for Newcastle.

Of course, there is the caveat that Livramento has spent the last year sidelined with an injury, but if he’s half as good as he once was when he returns, he’ll be a star for Newcastle.

Make no mistake about it, Livramento was quality for Southampton before his injury, and he would be a brilliant understudy, and eventual replacement, for Kieran Trippier at Newcastle.

Keep an eye on this one as we enter the business end of the transfer window.