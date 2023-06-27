Newcastle now confident they’re going to sign ‘fantastic’ player compared to Gareth Bale soon

Newcastle United are now confident of agreeing a deal to sign Tino Livramento from Southampton in a move which is likely to involve Ryan Fraser moving the other way.

That is according to a report from The Northern Echo, which notes that the Saints have reluctantly accepted that the young right-back is likely to leave the club following their relegation.

Tino Livramento was well on his way to establishing himself as one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League following his move to the south coast. Unfortunately, a long-term injury saw him miss the large majority of last season.

Newcastle growing confident of Livramento deal

Nevertheless, Newcastle clearly sense that they have an opportunity too good to walk away from. The Northern Echo reports that the Magpies are growing confident that they will be able to agree a deal for the 20-year-old.

There are hurdles to clear regarding the asking price, with Southampton holding out for up to £30 million. Newcastle meanwhile, want to pay half that amount.

However, Eddie Howe’s men are optimistic that the Saints will lower their demands. And an agreement is likely to involve Fraser heading to St Mary’s. The winger has been out of favour for much of Howe’s tenure.

Livramento would be a seriously exciting signing for the Magpies ahead of their Champions League return. His ceiling looks to be incredibly high.

Theo Walcott previously labelled him ‘fantastic’ and even suggested that he reminds him of Gareth Bale when the Welshman was coming through at St Mary’s.

It would be a brilliant bit of business if Newcastle could use Fraser to lower the asking price. And if they get Livramento, they could have the ideal future replacement for Kieran Trippier waiting in the wings.