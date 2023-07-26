Leeds United’s goalkeeper crisis appears to be coming to an end.

Indeed, with Illan Meslier set to depart and Joel Robles already gone, the Whites are in a spot of bother in the goalkeeping department as things stand.

However, that is about to change as the Yorkshire club appear to be closing in on their second signing of the summer.

Indeed, after the arrival of Ethan Ampadu last week, Karl Darlow looks set to be the second player through the door at Elland Road as Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on this transfer saga.

According to Romano, a verbal agreement is in place for Leeds to sign Darlow from Newcastle, and now, all that needs to be sorted are personal terms.

In all honesty, personal terms shouldn’t be too much of an issue here. The chance to be Leeds’ number one should appeal to Darlow after a number of years sitting on the bench on Tyneside.

Of course, any transfer agreement being reached is easier said than done, but it has to be said that this one looks to be a bit of an open goal for Leeds.

Darlow is exactly the sort of stopper the Whites need too. Dependable, proven and experienced, Darlow is the calming influence between the sticks that Melsier, quite simply, hasn’t been in recent months.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Leeds have had goalkeeping issues for as long as we can remember with the likes of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Kiko Casilla and eventually Meslier all having big high-profile errors in their lockers.

Luckily, Darlow isn’t the type of player to make massive mistakes, and he should be able to play a part in what should be a very successful campaign for the Whites.