'Thank you': Richarlison sends message after amazing gesture from Everton fans











Richarlison has taken to social media to thank Everton fans following an amazing gesture as the Blues took on Spurs on Monday night.

Unveiled in Goodison Park’s famous Gwladys Street End was a banner depicting many of the club’s cult icons, including the likes of Tim Cahill, Duncan Ferguson and Kevin Campbell.

Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images

The banner also included an image of former Everton star Richarlison, who was sold last summer in a £60m deal with Monday night’s opposition, Tottenham Hotspur.

Indeed, the gesture clearly moved the Brazilian international, who has taken to his Instagram account to thank Evertonians for his inclusion amongst some highly regarded former players.

The 25-year-old wrote: “Not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine receiving this kind of tribute. Even playing in a rival and giving all my blood for the Spurs shirt, it’s impossible not to feel happy and grateful. It’s the recognition I strive for everywhere I go. And I’m going to do it here too. Thank you, Toffees!”

Richarlison may have uncertain future at Spurs, but would be welcomed back at Everton

Richarlison is still extremely well thought of on the blue half of Merseyside and has arguably been the best signing the club has made during Farhad Moshiri’s reign to date.

Signed from Watford in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth around £40m, Richarlison immediately endeared himself to Evertonians with consistent top performances and key goals in big games.

An equalising goal in last season’s penultimate fixture when Everton secured Premier League safety against Crystal Palace, coming from two goals down to win 3-2, secured the Brazilians name in Goodison folklore.

Photo by Emma Simpson/Everton FC via Getty Images

The Blues have yet to adequately replace the Brazilian, and have struggled for goals since his departure last summer as one of the lowest scoring sides in the Premier League.

Indeed, Richarlison himself is yet to fully settle into life at Spurs, with just two goals in all competitions so far this season, both of which came in a Champions League fixture against Marseille.