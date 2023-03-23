Tottenham reportedly could appoint manager who Richarlison has seriously annoyed











Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper may have to make up with Richarlison if he ends up taking the Tottenham Hotspur job.

The Athletic journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke suggested on The View From The Lane podcast that Cooper’s name has come up at Spurs.

The 43-year-old has done a fantastic job at Nottingham Forest.

They were bottom of the Championship when he took over last season, but guided them to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Cooper then had the unenviable task of trying to coach a team made up of over two dozen new signings this season.

His position at one point looked very tenuous, but Forest stuck by him and it’s paid off.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Their impressive home form now looks like it could just keep them in the Premier League.

However, trying to call the scrap going on at the bottom of the league right now is incredibly difficult.

Sam Allardyce has been particularly impressed with Cooper, suggesting he’s done a better job than Mikel Arteta.

Cooper may have a real job on his hands were he to join Richarlison at Tottenham.

Antonio Conte has struggled to get the best out of his forwards this season.

The Forest boss may have a few pieces of advice for the 25-year-old Brazilian.

Tottenham were one of the first visitors to the City Ground on their long-awaited return to the top flight.

Spurs ran out 2-0 winners thanks to a Harry Kane brace, but there was one controversial at the end of the match that upset Cooper.

Richarlison came off the bench and caused havoc during the final few minutes.

He pulled off a brilliant piece of skill that subsequently saw him scythed down by Brennan Johnson.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Cooper wasn’t happy with Richarlison and commented on the Tottenham forward at full-time stating: “I wouldn’t want my players to do that, what Richarlison did.

“If that is accepted at Spurs that is nothing to do with me, but it wouldn’t be accepted here.”

Richarlison’s certainly not been showboating recently, as he continues to try and find his first league goal for Spurs.

A change of management might be just what the Brazilian needs to rediscover his best form.

