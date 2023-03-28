Tanguy Ndombele left amazed after watching £13m Tottenham target











Tanguy Ndombele has taken to social media to praise reported Tottenham Hotspur target Mike Maignan after his display for France last night.

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris officially announced his retirement from international football back in January.

Maignan has stepped in to replace Lloris as France’s number one goalkeeper after an impressive couple of seasons at AC Milan.

Spurs are seemingly eyeing a move for Maignan as they could replace France’s former number one with their new man between the sticks.

Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Indeed, journalist Ben Jacobs recently told Caught Offside that Spurs’ scouts watched Maignan closely during their Champions League clashes with AC Milan earlier this month.

And Tottenham loanee, Tanguy Ndombele, was certainly impressed with the 27-year-old after watching France last night.

Ndombele left amazed by Tottenham target Maignan

Maignan managed to keep a clean sheet last night as France picked up a 1-0 win over Ireland.

Ndombele took to Instagram after the game and praised the Milan shot stopper.

The Tottenham man wrote: “T’es un malade,” which translates to “You’re sick.”

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Of course, Ndombele is currently enjoying a loan spell in Italy with Napoli. The Frenchman hasn’t received a call-up from Didier Deschamps since 2021, but he is clearly impressed with Maignan.

The goalkeeper made a £13 million switch to Milan from Ligue 1 outfit LOSC Lille back in 2021 (Goal).

He’s been exceptional for Stefano Pioli’s men and played a key role in lifting the Scudetto last season.

Spurs will certainly be looking at long-term replacements for Lloris come the summer after his form has been called into question this season.

Maignan looked the part when Spurs faced Milan in the Champions League earlier this month as he put in a composed display in the second-leg in north London.

