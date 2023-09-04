Pundits Ally McCoist and Andy Townsend have admitted that Arsenal defender William Saliba makes football look very easy right now.

The pair were speaking on TalkSPORT (4/9 9:57am) and praising the French international after another assured performance at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta reverted back to a defence that would have been very familiar to Arsenal fans last season.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Magalhaes made their first starts of the season alongside William Saliba and Ben White.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

A mistake from Kai Havertz set Manchester United on a devastating counterattack that ultimately ended in Marcus Rashford opening the scoring.

White should have tried to show Rashford down the wing rather than allow him to come inside on his stronger right foot, but aside from the Arsenal defence didn’t do an awful lot wrong.

Gabriel Magalhaes did just enough to deny Alejandro Garnacho a late winner by playing him offside.

However, McCoist has suggested that Saliba is making football look easy at Arsenal right now.

The 22-year-old is off on international duty with France now after another commanding performance at the Emirates.

Naming their best players of the weekend on TalkSPORT, Ally McCoist said: “I’m actually going for [William] Saliba. I just think at this moment in time, I think you used the word Rolls-Royce.”

Colleague Andy Townsend added: “He’s making the game look ridiculously easy.”

BBC pundit Matthew Upson was quick to praise Saliba and echoed McCoist’s thoughts that he looked like a Rolls-Royce.

There is a real argument that Saliba is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League right now.

He looks assured in possession and never looks flustered up against some of the best strikers in the league.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

In a constantly rotating back line at Arsenal, Saliba is making slotting in at centre-back appear very easy.

Mikel Arteta will hope that the 22-year-old can stay fit throughout the entire campaign after missing out due to injury at the end of last season.

Any success Arsenal have at the Emirates this season will likely rely on his availability.