TalkSPORT pundit 'worried' after hearing rumour coming out of Tottenham yesterday











TalkSPORT pundit Andy Goldstein has claimed he would be ‘worried’ about hiring Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou if he was a Tottenham Hotspur fan.

Tottenham look set to step up their attempts to land Postecoglou in the coming days as they bid to replace acting head coach Ryan Mason.

Indeed, The Independent reported yesterday that Spurs are readying a formal approach for the Celtic boss after the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

Postecoglou has emerged as the leading contender for the Tottenham job over the past few days following Arne Slot’s decision to stay at Feyenoord.

The 57-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant spell in Glasgow after joining the Hoops back in the summer of 2021. He’s guided them to back-to-back league titles and could secure a domestic treble with a win over Inverness at Hampden Park on Saturday.

But Andy Goldstein has told TalkSPORT that he has concerns over Postecoglou’s lack of experience in the Premier League.

Goldstein suggested that managers who have succeeded in Scotland don’t necessarily carry this on after moving to England.

“If I was a Spurs fan, I wouldn’t be blown away by this news,” the pundit said. “When you look at the managers that supposedly Spurs have approached and turned down – Thomas Tuchel, Kompany, Nagelsmann, Slot, Poch and Luis Enrique.

“Now they’re turning their attention to a guy that’s been at Celtic for a couple of years. He’s won the league and cup twice. Yeah, a great achievement.

“If you look at other successful Celtic managers, Neil Lennon won five leagues and four cups. These are managers that come down south and don’t necessarily carry on that success.

“Brendan Rodgers was relatively successful when he was the Leicester manager, got them two fifth-place finishes and an FA Cup. He was successful.

“Ronny Delia won the same amount of leagues as Ange Postecoglou. Ronny Delia! You’ve got Tony Mowbray as well.

“All these managers do well north of the border. If I was a Spurs fan, I’d be worried about the fact that you’re bringing a manager to your club that was successful in a league where it’s just two teams fighting it out and one of them wins it nine times out of 10.”

Of course, there will be concerns over Postecoglou’s lack of experience at the very top level after spells in Australia and Japan before making the switch to Celtic.

But there were similar concerns when he took the role in Glasgow and he’s completely transformed Celtic into a dominant side once again.

The Australian boss took over after Rangers had run away with the league title and the Hoops were miles off the pace. He’s built an exciting side at Celtic Park and gained plaudits for his style of football.

Postecoglou isn’t the popular choice amongst Tottenham fans by any stretch of the imagination. But he might just be the right man for the job at this moment in time.

Spurs would be getting a charismatic boss who plays a style of football that could quickly get the fans on board.

