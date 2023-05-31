Tottenham to make formal approach for 'one of the best managers in the world' - report











Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou in recent weeks.

The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney has now provided an update involving Spurs and their pursuit of the 57-year-old.

Delaney claims on the news outlet that Tottenham want to make a managerial appointment in the next 10 to 14 days.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Postecoglou is one of their leading candidates, but Spurs are aware that Celtic are preparing for the Scottish Cup final.

With that in mind, Tottenham are “expected” to make a formal approach for Postecoglou after the match.

The Scottish Cup final takes place on Saturday, so there’s a good chance there could be further developments from Sunday onwards.

Speculation linking Tottenham and Postecoglou has been intensifying in recent days.

Arne Slot snubbed Spurs to stay at Feneyoord, and it looks like Spurs have quickly turned their attentions elsewhere.

The prospect of Postecoglou joining Tottenham appears to have split the fanbase.

Nonetheless, he seems like a good shout for Tottenham, as he has done very well at Celtic.

‘Doing an amazing job’

Postecoglou plays attractive football and also has a great transfer strategy, picking up so many gems for the Hoops.

Last year, New York Times journalist Rory Smith said the Australian has admirers at the Etihad Stadium.

“I’m not even sure it would be teams lower down in the Premier League (who would be interested),” he said on BBC Radio 5 Live via Fox Sports and the Daily Mail.

“Ange Postecoglou is not going to get the Man City job, but there are a lot of people at City who really rate him.

“That actually says all you need to know about how well regarded he is within coaching circles.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Peter Cklamovski, who worked as Postecoglou’s assistant boss at Yokohama F Marinos, had the highest praise for the Australian.

He told Football Scotland in November 2022: “Obviously there has been strong interest for Ange recently.

“I’ve been saying this for over a decade but Ange is one of the best managers in the world.

“He is showing his quality in the Celtic role, he loves Celtic and is doing an amazing job there.

“He will prove that he is one of the best managers in the world in the English Premier League also.

“I’m sure this will happen at the right time for all parties.”