Pundit Dean Saunders has suggested that Liverpool try and sign Chelsea defender Reece James this summer.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (3/7 7:23am), Saunders was speaking about Liverpool’s transfer business.

Jurgen Klopp is working hard to revolutionise his midfield options this summer.

He’s already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Dominik Szoboszlai was confirmed yesterday.

The Hungarian international could play in an advanced midfield role or as one of Klopp’s three forwards.

However, they’re not done yet though and have also been linked with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Towards the end of the season, Klopp also started to play Trent Alexander-Arnold in a hybrid midfield role.

As a result, Liverpool have now been urged to sign Chelsea full-back Reece James to fill his position.

The £250,000-a-week defender is likely to be one of Mauricio Pochettino’s most important players.

Convincing him to switch Stamford Bridge for Anfield this summer could prove to be an incredibly tricky task.

Liverpool urged to sign Chelsea star James

Dean Saunders was speaking about Liverpool’s squad with Natalie Sawyer and said: “I think maybe they need another centre-back.”

Sawyer replied: “And you think maybe another right-back possibly if they utilise Trent [Alexander-Arnold] in midfield?”

In response, Saunders immediately said: “Sign Reece James from Chelsea. Sign him, if he can stay fit he’s a great player.”

Reece James may have had his injury issues, but when fit he’s one of the best full-backs in the league.

He’s regularly competed with Alexander-Arnold for a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad and more often than not come out on top.

However, the idea that James will switch Chelsea for Liverpool seems absurd.

Although Chelsea are looking to raise funds this summer, James is far too important to be allowed to leave.

He’s also a very similar player to Alexander-Arnold as he likes to bomb forward as well.

If Liverpool were to move Alexander-Arnold further up the pitch, a more conservative defender would be the obvious choice.

Crazy things can happen in the transfer window, however, this seems too far-fetched to possibly happen.