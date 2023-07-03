Liverpool are now preparing to make an opening bid to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

That’s according to TalkSPORT, who believe Liverpool are far from done in the transfer market.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are already making waves in the transfer market.

Throughout last season all the talk was about whether they could convince Jude Bellingham to head to Anfield.

He instead headed to Real Madrid, but Liverpool have decided to spend that money on several players instead.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are Liverpool’s first two signings of the summer.

And after losing four midfielders this summer, Liverpool are now preparing a bid for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The 19-year-old couldn’t prevent the Saints from getting relegated last season.

However, Lavia impressed during his first senior season after leaving Manchester City and could now be heading to Anfield.

Liverpool preparing bid for Lavia

Shared on Twitter, TalkSPORT has reported that, “BREAKING: #LFC are preparing an opening offer for #SaintsFC midfielder Romeo Lavia.

“The Reds have moved ahead of #CFC in the race to sign Lavia, whom Saints have valued at £50m, talkSPORT sources understand.”

Described as having ‘scary’ potential by Alex Iwobi, Lavia could join a host of exciting young midfielders at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp already has the likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic to choose from.

Jones impressed towards the end of last season, while Bajcetic was one of Liverpool’s most impressive performers during a tough spell last year.

With Mac Allister likely to play as a deep-lying playmaker, and Szoboszlai potentially the advanced midfielder, Lavia might be the box-to-box player to link the two together.

Arsenal have reportedly ruled out paying £45m for Lavia which could give Liverpool the advantage in the race to sign him.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

Speaking on TalkSPORT (3/7 7:56am), journalist Alex Crook added: “Romeo Lavia is a name very much in the frame for Anfield.

“I know there’s some interest from Chelsea as well.

“But at this stage, it looks like Liverpool are the frontrunners. It won’t be cheap though, Southampton are looking for a fee of as much as £50m for Lavia who I think will go on to become a top-quality Premier League midfielder.”

Liverpool are doing a great job preparing for next season in the transfer market and Lavia could be another fantastic addition.