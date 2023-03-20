TalkSPORT pundit urges Daniel Levy to hire 51-year-old manager or sell Tottenham











TalkSPORT pundit Darren Ambrose has urged Daniel Levy to reappoint Mauricio Pochettino or sell Tottenham Hotspur.

Antonio Conte’s future at Spurs is looking more uncertain than ever after his stunning rant on Saturday.

The Italian launched a scathing attack on his players after they surrendered a 3-1 lead at Southampton.

Conte labelled his players ‘selfish’ and claimed that they play as 11 individuals, rather than as a team.

He also mentioned Spurs’ lack of silverware under their current owners, ENIC, which wouldn’t have gone down well with the club.

Football.London reported yesterday that Conte has indicated to the board that his rant was aimed solely at the players.

Yet, it remains unclear whether the Spurs boss will be in the dugout at the end of the international break and Ambrose thinks the club should rehire Pochettino.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Ambrose urges Levy to hire Pochettino again

Speaking on TalkSPORT on Sunday, Ambrose laid into both Levy and Joe Lewis for their decision-making during their tenure at Tottenham.

“The buck stops with Daniel Levy and Joe Lewis,” he said. “You try and appease the fans by signing an elite manager that doesn’t fit the system of the Spurs players, so you’re hiding behind that.

“You sacked a serial cup winner [Jose Mourinho] on the eve of a cup final and replaced him with Ryan Mason, his first managerial role. That was a ridiculous decision.

“I think Joe Lewis, I’m going to call Joe Lewis out as well because he seems to get away with a lot of it, and Daniel Levy, you need to swallow your pride.

“Either get an up and coming manager and build the football club and take it year by year or like I said, swallow your pride. Admit you were wrong in 2019 getting Pochettino. Go back and resign him.

“You’re lucky to have the support you have. You’re lucky the Tottenham stadium gets packed out week in week out knowing you’re potentially going home and your weekend is ruined. I just think you need to give the supporters some hope, do the right thing or sell up.”

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

If Conte does end up leaving between now and the end of the season, Pochettino seems like the most popular choice among Tottenham fans.

Of course, the 51-year-old is held in high regard by the Spurs faithful after his spell at the club as he guided them to a Champions League final, while also having them competing right at the top end of the table.

But you would have to question whether it’s the right time for the Argentine to return, especially considering that there are still many players at the club who ultimately let him down when he was sacked back in 2019.

