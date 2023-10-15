Scott Minto believes that Brentford striker Ivan Toney is a ‘natural fit’ for Arsenal ahead of the January transfer window.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Toney during the early stages of the season as Mikel Arteta searches for an out-and-out number nine.

Gabriel Jesus has impressed since making the switch from Manchester City last summer while Eddie Nketiah has proven to be a brilliant backup option to the Brazilian.

But both players have struggled to find the back of the net regularly this season, which has led to suggestions the Gunners could move for Toney.

Indeed, The Daily Mail has already claimed that Toney is keen on a switch to the Emirates Stadium amid interest from Arsenal.

And Scott Minto believes he could be the ‘missing link’ for Arteta’s side.

Minto thinks Arsenal could sign Toney

Speaking on talkSPORT, Minto admitted that he would love to see Toney join Chelsea in January.

But he then suggested that Arsenal seems like a more realistic option for the Bees star.

“Ivan Toney, for me, actually has it all,” the pundit said. “So, I’m really disappointed with what happened and he’s not been able to play.

“Will one of the big boys come in January? We’ll have to wait and see. I don’t know about you, but I’d love to see him in a Chelsea shirt but he’s over 25, so it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.

He added: “Anybody, Ivan Toney would improve. He might be that missing link for Arsenal so that seems the natural fit.”

Toney is currently serving an eight-month suspension after breaching FA gambling rules, with the striker set to return to action in January.

The 27-year-old has openly admitted his desire to seek out a fresh challenge, while Thomas Frank has also conceded it will be difficult for Brentford to keep hold of their talisman.

The Brentford star has been lauded as a ‘world-class’ striker after impressing under Frank over the past couple of years. Toney netted an impressive total of 20 Premier League goals in just 33 appearances last season.

Arteta has a wealth of options to choose from in terms of attackers, but he lacks an option like Toney.

The Englishman would provide Arsenal with a real physical presence up front and a player who has shown he has a keen eye for goal.