TalkSPORT pundit tells Ange Postecoglou to sell 'underrated' Tottenham player

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly on the verge of appointing Ange Postecoglou as their new manager, and Andy Townsend has urged the Australian to sell Harry Kane.

Spurs’ managerial saga is finally about to come to an end, or so it seems. The North Londoners have been without a permanent manager for over two months, and it has been a frustrating period for the fans.

Now, if the deal for Postecoglou goes through as expected, it’s time for some excitement as the Aussie is a tremendous manager who will bring attacking football back to Tottenham.

If there’s one player in the whole Tottenham squad that fans never want to see get sold, it’s Harry Kane. But, there is a big chance he’ll leave this summer.

The Englishman will enter the final year of his contract next month and to complicate things even more, Spurs don’t have European football to offer next season. Some of the clubs that are really keen to sign Kane – Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid – will all play in the Champions League.

To have the best chance of winning trophies next season, Kane will have to leave Tottenham, and Townsend has urged the incoming Spurs boss to ‘let him go’ before the start of the new campaign.

Revealing the fifth of his five-point plan for Tottenham, the pundit said on talkSPORT: “The final one, I would let Harry Kane go.

“I would take the money for Harry Kane, take that, use it – they’ve got to use it better than they’ve you’ve used in the past. Tottenham have literally squandered many, many millions on players that have had eyebrows raised from day one, they’ve got to spend their money wisely.

“I personally think now is the time for Harry – he has been a brilliant servant for Spurs, an amazing player – let him go!

TBR View:

Harry Kane is among the best strikers in the world, and any club would be lucky to have him.

The Englishman, branded as ‘underrated‘ by Jose Enrique, scored 30 times in the league this season, which is an outrageous achievement considering how poor Tottenham were.

The natural thought for anyone would be that if Kane did that at Spurs, imagine what he’ll do at a much better club with superior players around him – perhaps at Real Madrid.

It will be interesting to see what will happen this summer, but it won’t surprise us at all if Kane finally ends up leaving Tottenham.

