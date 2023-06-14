Pundit Dean Saunders has suggested that Arsenal could mount a title challenge next season if they sign Sadio Mane this summer.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Saunders was discussing with an Arsenal fan what business they should be doing before next season.

Mikel Arteta will be desperate to build on the successes of last season.

A return to the Champions League was exactly what the club needed after seven years away from Europe’s top competition.

Although they fell short in their bid to topple Manchester City in the Premier League, they were comfortably the next-best team in the league.

Reinforcements are needed this summer to improve the squad further, and Arsenal have now been urged to sign Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese international has torn the Premier League apart in the past with Liverpool and Southampton.

However, after leaving Anfield last summer, his move to Bayern Munich hasn’t quite gone to plan.

A report to the Premier League might not be the worst idea in the world.

Arsenal urged to move for Mane this summer

An Arsenal fan called into TalkSPORT suggesting the club needed cover for Bukayo Saka going into next season.

Saunders responded and said: “Who’s he got there at the minute? [Gabriel] Martinelli on the left, he’s got Eddie [Nketiah], he’s got [Gabriel] Jesus, [Bukayo] Saka.

“I’ve got one for you, and he might win you the league. [Sadio] Mane. What a signing that would be. He plays anywhere [in attack].”

There have already been suggestions that Mane could leave Bayern in the upcoming transfer window.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the £35m forward.

Liverpool have also been urged to try and bring Mane back to the club.

It does appear as though a player in Mane’s position is a priority for Arsenal this summer.

Arteta wants to improve his midfield options and may look at defenders too.

Mane didn’t set the world on fire in the Bundesliga last season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 25 league games.

He had off-the-pitch issues too after a bust-up with teammate Leroy Sane.

The 31-year-old could provide the Gunners with some much-needed experience in the squad.

He knows exactly what it takes to win the Premier League and Champions League.