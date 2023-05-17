Newcastle a 'very hot option' for 'one of the best in the world' - Sky journalist











Newcastle United could potentially be one of the frontrunners to sign Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane.

According to Sky Sports Germany and journalist Florian Plettenberg, Mane is likely to leave the Bundesliga giants this summer. He has “no future” at Bayern.

Speaking about the future of Mane on Sky Sports Germany, Plettenberg said: “Newcastle are very flexible on the left – sometimes Joelinton, sometimes Allan Saint-Maximin, sometimes Alexander Isak.

“A Mane could certainly help there. I think Newcastle could be a very, very hot option.”

Newcastle are surprisingly battling for the top four. Qualifying for the Champions League and having wealthy owners like they do is a scary combination for their rivals.

(Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Newcastle linked to Sadio Mane

With Newcastle trying to consistently challenge for European qualification, they need to improve the quality of their signings. Mane would be a great summer addition.

It hasn’t gone well for the winger who left Liverpool last summer, but he is a great asset for any team challenging near the top.

“I don’t want to say he could become one of the best players in the world,” Senegal boss Aliou Cisse told Goal.com before the World Cup.

“Because he is already one of the best – you have to stress this.”

It must be crazy for fans of the Magpies to see their club linked with such good players. At Liverpool, Mane was a huge threat. He helped the club win the Champions League and the Premier League.

Newcastle definitely have the budget to get these type of players and they do lack the quality on the wings. Striker Alexander Isak is filling in on the left at the moment.

If Newcastle do qualify for Europe, they will have to compete in a lot more games and therefore they need quality in depth.

(Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)