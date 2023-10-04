Pundit Jason Cundy was not impressed with the decision Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made to play Bukayo Saka last night.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (3/10 10:15pm) in the immediate aftermath of the match, Cundy and Jamie O’Hara were reflecting on a poor evening for the English clubs in the Champions League.

While Manchester United suffered back-to-back European losses, Arsenal tasted defeat for the first time in all competitions yesterday.

Brazilian Gabriel Jesus was selected as a centre-forward last night and got himself on the score sheet.

Eddie Nketiah dropped to the bench with Leandro Trossard fit enough to start on the win.

On the other side, Bukayo Saka started which may have surprised some fans.

Photo by Christian Liewig – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

He was brought off at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday and didn’t look fully fit that day.

Saka lasted just 34 minutes last night before being substituted and Jason Cundy has criticised the decision from Mikel Arteta to start him.

The 22-year-old could have used Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira or Reiss Nelson in that position instead.

Saka is easily one of Arsenal’s most important players but managing his minutes in the next few weeks has to be the priority.

Cundy unimpressed with Arteta over Saka decision

Reflecting on last night’s match, Cundy said: “I have to say from what I did see Lens looked good. I heard a couple of Arsenal fans on drive talking about [Bukayo] Saka, that maybe Saka doesn’t have to play, we should be dealing with this.

“And I thought in all honestly that they perhaps would deal with them quite comfortably.

“I couldn’t tell you much about Lens, but maybe they underestimated Lens a little bit.

“He got injured at the weekend, he was hobbling around for longer than he should. Now, he’s paid the price, they’ve got City coming up.

“And you think about that without Saka, a bad night for the English clubs.”

Photo by Christian Liewig – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Martin Keown has echoed Cundy’s thought on Saka and is starting to get worried about how far Arteta is pushing him.

The Spaniard wouldn’t have started the England international unless he thought he was fit enough.

But there was always going to be a risk that he would pick up another knock considering how fatigued he looked at the weekend.

All eyes will now be on Mikel Arteta’s team sheet on Sunday when Arsenal face title rivals Manchester City.